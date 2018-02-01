 Union Budget 2018: Govt may raise tax slabs in order to lower tax burden on people
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • BUDGET 2018
  • Union Budget 2018: Govt may raise tax slabs in order to lower tax burden on people

Union Budget 2018: Govt may raise tax slabs in order to lower tax burden on people

The chances are strong as this is the last full Budget by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government and many are also calling it, in advance, a populist Union Budget.

By: || Updated: 01 Feb 2018 10:22 AM
Union Budget 2018: Govt may raise tax slabs in order to lower tax burden on people

Image: Twitter

New Delhi: It is being expected that Union Budget 2018 may raise tax slabs in order to lower the tax burden on the people of the country.

The chances are strong as this is the last full Budget by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government and many are also calling it, in advance, a populist Union Budget.

Currently there are 3 tax slabs- 5% income tax for individuals with annual income between Rs 2.5 lakh-Rs 5 lakh, 20% on annual income between Rs 5 lakh-Rs 10 lakh and 30% on income above Rs 10L. Individuals earning below Rs 2.5L are exempted from paying any income tax.

For BUDGET 2018 News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Union Budget 2018: Highlights of budget for Indian Railways

trending now

VIDEO
Indore: CCTV captures criminal looting a family near an ...
VIDEO
Rajasthan By-Election: Congress keeps SOARING AHEAD on 2 Lok Sabha ...
INDIA
Main accused Salim arrested for allegedly shooting dead Chandan ...