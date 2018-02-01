Union Budget 2018: Govt may raise tax slabs in order to lower tax burden on people

The chances are strong as this is the last full Budget by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government and many are also calling it, in advance, a populist Union Budget.
Currently there are 3 tax slabs- 5% income tax for individuals with annual income between Rs 2.5 lakh-Rs 5 lakh, 20% on annual income between Rs 5 lakh-Rs 10 lakh and 30% on income above Rs 10L. Individuals earning below Rs 2.5L are exempted from paying any income tax.
First Published: 01 Feb 2018 10:21 AM