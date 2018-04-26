UNICEF lauds Yogi govt for immunising every child in state against Japanese Encephalitis

A big shout out to #UttarPradesh for immunizing every child in the state against Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome under the #Dastak campaign! ????#VaccinesWork for #DimagiBukharSeJung#EveryChildALIVE #WorldImmunizationWeek @CMOfficeUP @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/4ww8aCdgOx
— UNICEF India (@UNICEFIndia) April 25, 2018
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had launched ‘Dastak campaign’ in the 38 affected districts of Uttar Pradesh.
