UNICEF lauds Yogi govt for immunising every child in state against Japanese Encephalitis

The United Nations Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) India applauded the Uttar Pradesh government which is led by CM Yogi Adityanath for successfully immunising all children of the state against Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.Through their Twitter handle, UNICEF India Tweeted, A big shout out to Uttar Pradesh for immunizing every child in the state against Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome under the Dastak campaign! Vaccines Work for Dimagi Bukhar Se Jung.Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had launched ‘Dastak campaign’ in the 38 affected districts of Uttar Pradesh.