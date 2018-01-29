Unheard of: Men looted Dial 100 police vehicle at gunpoint, held cops captive and kidnapped a girl in MP

"A man called Dial 100 last night, when police reached spot, they found a man in inebriated condition lying on road. When 2 two cops got down to help him, he took out a pistol & was joined by 4 other men. They held the 2 cops captive and fled with the vehicle," said Riyaz Iqbal, SP Panna, reported ANI.
"They used it to kidnap a girl. Then the released the cops & vehicle & fled with the girl in their own vehicle. The girl is from Bamurha village. We have formed two teams to find the girl," Iqbal added.
Investigation was underway.
First Published: 29 Jan 2018 01:35 PM