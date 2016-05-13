Unfazed by privilege motion Subramanian Swamy dares Congress, says would teach them law

: Unperturbed by a privilege motion being moved against him, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy on Friday dared the Congress to do their worst and that he will teach them the real meaning of law.Speaking over Congress moving a privilege motion claiming that documents authenticated by Swamy on the AgustaWestland chopper deal were "bogus", Swamy said that the grand-old party has lost it completely."They are irritated of me because I have cornered them in the National Herald case and I exposed them in Parliament. When the privilege motion comes, I will give them the documents," he said."First they said the document I didn't authenticate the documents and today they are saying that the documents aren't true," he added.Swamy further said that he will teach the Congressmen law because they don't know the mechanism.Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said that his party will move a privilege motion against Subramanian Swamy and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar claiming that the documents authenticated and tabled by them during the debate on the AgustaWestland chopper deal was "bogus".The Congress leader said that among the 13 pages Swamy had tabled and authenticated, there was a two-page email that Swamy had sent to himself, nine pages taken from a website.He further said that Congress will file a defamation case against a US-based website, www.pguru.com, whose material was used by Swamy in the Rajya Sabha debate.It alleged that the website is linked to the Sangh Pariva.