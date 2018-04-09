Undergraduate Subjects in Haryana to have Choice Based Credit System

The subjects are economics, political science, psychology, mathematics, physics, chemistry, computer science, botany, zoology, commerce and geography, said an official spokesperson of the higher education department.



Committees comprising five to six members of the teaching faculties in each subject have been constituted. Members of these committees would meet at Kurukshetra and Rohtak on April 14 and 15, said the spokesperson.



They would review the existing syllabi in the universities of Haryana, the neighbouring states as well as the model curriculum of UGC to make an assessment of the workload and evolve choice-based credit system, he added.

The Haryana government said on Monday that it has decided to introduce choice-based credit system (CBCS) and revise the syllabus and workload in eleven subjects at the under-graduation level "in keeping with global scenario".