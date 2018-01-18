UN Security Council must step up pressure on Pak to 'change its behaviour': US

(Pakistan mein koi case Hafiz Saeed sahab ke khilaaf nahi hai: Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi)

The pressure on Pakistan is increasing day by day and in a latest development US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said that UN Security Council should step up pressure on Pakistan to "change its behaviour". Briefing reporters after returning from a UN Security Council visit to Afghanistan, she said the Afghanistan government has asked the 15-member powerful wing of the world body to step up pressure on Pakistan."They did ask us for consensus to put further pressure on Pakistan to come to the table and change their behaviour," Haley said on Wednesday. She said the Afghan government "continue to make 10 steps forward, and with Pakistan they feel like they continue to take steps backward." The Kabul visit of UN Security Council members came ahead of the Kabul Process meeting next month where the Afghan government is expected to present its strategy for reaching a settlement with the armed opposition.Haley said the Afghan government is starting to see the Taliban concede, they are starting to see them move towards coming to the table. Pakistan is accused of supporting the Taliban and variousmilitant groups in Afghanistan. Early this month, the US freezed nearly USD 2 billion in security assistance to Pakistan arguing that Islamabad is not taking any decisive action against terrorists operating from its soil.Interestingly, giving almost a clean-chit to terrorist Hafiz Saeed, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that there was no case against him in the country."There isn't any case against Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan," said PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in an interview to a Pak TV channel, reported ANI on Wednesday.The Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed is roaming free in Pakistan, a country which sponsors terrorism in India since ages.Just four days before the anniversary of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Saeed was set free by Pakistan in 2017.In 2017, co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and the chief of Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD), Hafiz Saeed also found a new "fan" by the name of Pervez Musharraf, the former President of Pakistan.In 2017, via two interviews, Musharraf talked about Saeed.In the first interview, giving a shocking statement Musharraf said that he is "the biggest supporter of LeT" and likes Jama'at-ud-Da'wah chief Hafiz Saeed."I am the biggest supporter of LeT and I know they like me & JuD also likes me," Pervez Musharraf said to Pakistan's ARY News, reported news agency ANI.He also said 'yes' on being asked if he likes Hafiz Saeed, added "I have met him (Hafiz Saeed)".Then, after Saeed making an announcement, in 2017, that he will fight elections, Musharraf said that he would welcome an alliance with JuD chief.