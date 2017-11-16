 Uma Bharti says 'Padmavati' director should have taken care of people's sentiment
In a series of tweets, she that CBFC is an independent organisation and we expect that the film will be cleared taking the sentiments of people into consideration

By: || Updated: 16 Nov 2017 04:29 PM
Image: PTI/File

New Delhi: Union Minister Uma Bharti on Thursday lashed out on the director of Bollywood film "Padmavati", Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for not taking care of sentiments of the Rajput community. In a series of tweet, she said disrespect of actress Deepika Padukone is "immoral".

Hitting out at Bhansali, she also tweeted,





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP added that she has been assured that the Censor Board will take care of all the issues being raised.


Talking about Film Censor Board, she said that it is an independent organisation and we expect that the film will be cleared taking the sentiments of people into consideration.

The Drinking Water and Sanitation Minister's remarks came a day after the Shri Rajput Karni Sena called for a 'Bharat Bandh' (shutdown) on December 1 if the movie was released on that date.
In the last tweet, she said





The Shri Rajput Karni Sena also dubbed Deepika Padukone's statement regarding the movie "provocative".

First Published:
