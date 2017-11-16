Uma Bharti says 'Padmavati' director should have taken care of people's sentiment



1. जब हम पद्मावती के सम्मान की बात करते हैं तो हमें सभी महिलाओँ के सम्मान का ध्यान रखना होगा।

If we are talking about the respect of #Padmavati, then it is our moral obligation that we respect every woman.

The director and his associate as the scriptwriter of #Padmavati are responsible for its story. They should have taken care of the sentiments and the historical facts.



6. I have been assured that Censor Board will take care of all the issues being raised. I am confident that they are already informed about the concerns being raised by the people. #Padmavati

मेरी अपील है कि फिल्म में जिन्होंने एक्टिंग की है वो इस विषय में पक्ष न बनें, कहानी की जिम्मेवारी डायरेक्टर और स्क्रिप्ट राइटर की होती है।

I appeal the artists who have acted in the film to not become a party. Its story is the responsibility of director & scriptwriter #Padmavati



Union Minister Uma Bharti on Thursday lashed out on the director of Bollywood film "Padmavati", Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for not taking care of sentiments of the Rajput community. In a series of tweet, she said disrespect of actress Deepika Padukone is "immoral".Hitting out at Bhansali, she also tweeted,The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP added that she has been assured that the Censor Board will take care of all the issues being raised.Talking about Film Censor Board, she said that it is an independent organisation and we expect that the film will be cleared taking the sentiments of people into consideration.The Drinking Water and Sanitation Minister's remarks came a day after the Shri Rajput Karni Sena called for a 'Bharat Bandh' (shutdown) on December 1 if the movie was released on that date.In the last tweet, she saidThe Shri Rajput Karni Sena also dubbed Deepika Padukone's statement regarding the movie "provocative".