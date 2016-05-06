U'khand crisis: Centre to apprise SC today about possibility of floor test

: The Centre will apprise the Supreme Court today about the feasibility of holding a floor test in the Uttarakhand Assembly under the court's supervision.The apex court on Wednesday had granted the Centre two days time to respond, which came after Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told the court that he is yet to receive instructions from the central government.However, the apex court clarified that it would hold a final hearing to dispose of this matter quickly if the Centre says no to the floor test suggestion.Rohatgi told the media later the Supreme Court has made it clear that even if the floor test is to take place, it will not mean the restoration of status quo ante."Which means the position at the time when the President's rule was imposed won't be restored. Namely of a chief minister and a government, so that position is out," he said."The actual modalities will be decided by the court, even in relation to the nine disqualified persons because their petition is pending," he added.The counsel for former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat had submitted before the court that his client will have no objection if the government accepts Supreme Court's suggestion.The Supreme Court had extended the stay on the implementation of Uttarakhand High Court's decision quashing President's Rule in the state till further orders.