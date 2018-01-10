 UIDAI’s 'virtual ID' for Aadhaar: All you need to know about it
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • UIDAI’s 'virtual ID' for Aadhaar: All you need to know about it

UIDAI’s 'virtual ID' for Aadhaar: All you need to know about it

It will not be possible to derive the Aadhaar number from the virtual ID

By: || Updated: 10 Jan 2018 08:16 PM
UIDAI’s 'virtual ID' for Aadhaar: All you need to know about it

IMAGE: AFP/FILE

NEW DELHI: On Wednesday, UIDAI introduced a new concept of 'Virtual ID'. The virtual ID for an Aadhaar holder can be used instead of Aadhaar number to avoid the need for sharing the Aadhaar information at the time of authentication.

IMAGE: AFP/FILE IMAGE: AFP/FILE

This virtual ID will be a temporary and revocable 16-digit random number mapped with the Aadhaar number.

ALSO READ: UIDAI introduces ‘Virtual ID’ for Aadhaar cardholders to address privacy concerns

In response to the authentication and limited KYC request, UIDAI will issue a unique UID token. This token will remain the same for an Aadhaar number for all authentication requests by that particular entity.



It will not be possible to derive the Aadhaar number from the virtual ID.

UIDAI will be releasing the necessary APIs (Application Programming Interface) by 1 March.

Now, all agencies have been directed to make the necessary changes for the use of virtual ID, UID token and limited KYC to start using the new system by 1 June.

Those who fail to do so may face discontinuation of authentication services and imposition of financial disincentives

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story CBSE announces dates for Class 10, 12 exams

trending now

INDIA
Another JNU Student Mukul Jain 'Goes Missing'
INDIA
UIDAI introduces ‘Virtual ID’ for Aadhaar cardholders to address ...
VIDEO
Sansani: DRI team arrests Air hostess linked with global ...