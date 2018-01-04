UIDAI denies report on Aadhaar biometric breach

Tribune’s Story “Rs 500, 10 minutes, and you have access to billion Aadhaar details” is a case of misreporting. No biometric data breach @thetribunechd @rsprasad @ceo_uidai @timesofindia @firstpost @IndiaToday @ZeeNews
— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) January 4, 2018
A report in The Tribune claimed that the unrestricted access to over one billion details was up for sale in the mere price of Rs 500.
No #Aadhaar data breach; Aadhaar data including biometric information is fully safe and secure: @UIDAI, denying report by @thetribunechd, saying it is a case of misreporting 1/2 pic.twitter.com/2d4ORHqqMh
— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 4, 2018
Claims of bypassing or duping the #Aadhaar enrollment system are totally unfounded: @UIDAI, denying report by @thetribunechd 2/2 pic.twitter.com/Rn3k15mDJJ
— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 4, 2018
The UIDAI called it misreporting on the publication behalf. They said "UIDAI maintains complete log and traceability of the facility and any misuse can be traced and appropriate action can be taken".
@UIDAI maintains complete log & traceability of the facility, any misuse is traceable. Legal action taken, including FIR against persons involved. Search facility gives limited access to name & other details, has no access to biometric details @thetribunechd @rsprasad @ceo_uidai
— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) January 4, 2018
UIDAI says that mere display of demographic info cannot be misused without biometrics
First Published: 04 Jan 2018 10:18 PM