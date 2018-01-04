 UIDAI denies report on Aadhaar biometric breach
UIDAI termed the story a case of misreporting

NEW DELHI: After a report on the sale of Aadhaar data surfaced, Unique Identification Authority of India has denied the claim.



A report in The Tribune claimed that the unrestricted access to over one billion details was up for sale in the mere price of Rs 500.







The UIDAI called it misreporting on the publication behalf. They said "UIDAI maintains complete log and traceability of the facility and any misuse can be traced and appropriate action can be taken".

They tweeted Claims of bypassing or duping the #Aadhaar enrollment system are totally unfounded.

UIDAI says that mere display of demographic info cannot be misused without biometrics

