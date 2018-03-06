UGC NET 2018 Online Registration Begins Today, Know Important Dates, Eligibility & Exam Pattern



Submission of online application form- March 6, 2018



Last date for Applying Online- April 5,2018



Last date of submission of Fee through online generated Bank challan, at any branch of (Syndicate/Canara/ICICI Bank) or through credit/debit card- April 6, 2018



Correction in Particulars of application form on the website- April 25, 2018 to May 1, 2018



Date of Examination- July 8, 2018





Candidates who have secured at least 55% marks in Master’s Degree OR equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC in Humanities (including languages) and Social Science, Computer Science &Applications, Electronic Science etc. are eligible for this Test.



Candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent course or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Masters degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed may also apply for this test.



The upper age limit for appearing in JRF has also been raised by two years, i.e. from the existing upper age limit of 28 years to 30 years (the relaxation as earlier will remain same).



The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the online registration process for National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018 at cbsenet.nic.in from today, i.e.March 6.CBSE had earlier released the UGC NET July 2018 examination notification and brought around some changes in the exam pattern and eligibility criteria. The exam will be conducted on July 8 in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities spread across the country.Log onto cbsenet.nic.in. Make sure you have the following scanned images. Keep all certificates and important documents handy too.(Passport size photograph in JPG format of minimum 4kb to 40 kb. The dimension of the photograph should be 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height). Signature in JPG format of minimum 4kb to 30 kb. The dimension of the signature should be 3.5 cm (width) x 1.5 cm (height).Fill out all the details for applying online. Candidates have to select the option of payment of examination fee either by credit/debit card or through e-challan generated during the online filling of the application form.Paper 1: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 50 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be of general nature and will test the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate.Paper 2: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 100 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be based on the subject opted by the candidate.