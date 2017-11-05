UD President Donald Trump greets Sikhs on Gurpurab

As Trump embarked on his 11-day Asia tour on Saturday, his secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement: "Today, President Donald Trump sends warm wishes to Sikh Americans and Sikhs around the world as they celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji, the founder and first guru of Sikhism."The Sikh community today exemplifies the fundamental values that all Americans share: peace, tolerance, compassion, and service," the statement said."President Trump also recognises the many contributions Sikh Americans have made to our great nation for more than 100 years, including through military and public service."Guru Nanak voiced three messages for a meaningful, fulfilling life -- chant the name of the almighty, work hard and help the needy, the Prime Minister said.Born in 1469 in Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi (Nankana Sahib, now in Pakistan), Guru Nanak Dev was the first of the 10 Sikh Gurus.