UAE: Modi to address Indian community; Here is PM's complete schedule

Here is PM's schedule in UAE and Muscat (Indian Time):
- 1000 - Arrive Wahat Al Karama; Tour of Wahat Al Karama
- 1100 - Community Event (Dubai Opera House)
- 1215 - Meeting with GCC business leaders (Venue: Majlis-e-Mina, Mina A’Salam Hotel)
- 1250 - Meeting with Prime Minister of France
- 1310 - Meeting with HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai(Venue: Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel)
- 1350 - Tour of Museum of the Future
- 1255 - Walkthrough of Sheikh Zayed Exhibition
- 1450 – Inaugural Address at the World Government Summit (Venue: Arena Hall, Madinat Jumeirah)
- 1700 Emplane for Muscat
- 1815 Arrive Muscat (Ceremonial Reception)
- 2015- 2130 Community Event (Venue: Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex)
- 2200 - Meeting with H.M. Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, Sultan of Oman
- 2315 - Banquet Dinner hosted by H.M. Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, Sultan of Oman
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 11 Feb 2018 10:54 AM