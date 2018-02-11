UAE: Modi to address Indian community; Here is PM's complete schedule



1000 - Arrive Wahat Al Karama; Tour of Wahat Al Karama



1100 - Community Event (Dubai Opera House)



1215 - Meeting with GCC business leaders (Venue: Majlis-e-Mina, Mina A’Salam Hotel)



1250 - Meeting with Prime Minister of France



1310 - Meeting with HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai(Venue: Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel)



1350 - Tour of Museum of the Future



1255 - Walkthrough of Sheikh Zayed Exhibition



1450 – Inaugural Address at the World Government Summit (Venue: Arena Hall, Madinat Jumeirah)



1700 Emplane for Muscat



1815 Arrive Muscat (Ceremonial Reception)



2015- 2130 Community Event (Venue: Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex)



2200 - Meeting with H.M. Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, Sultan of Oman



2315 - Banquet Dinner hosted by H.M. Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, Sultan of Oman



: On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Wahat Al Karama memorial in UAE. Modi is on his second visit to the UAE. He will also attend (via video conference) the laying of the foundation stone of the first Hindu temple in capital Abu Dhabi. Modi will also address the Indian community in Dubai.