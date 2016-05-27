PM has given decisive, corruption-free govt, says BJP chief Amit Shah on 2nd anniversary



No other party other than BJP has a Dalit member in the Parliamentary Board: @AmitShah https://t.co/JQJlKZeiOk

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) May 27, 2016



PM @narendramodi is directly reviewing the schemes launched by govt every 15 days, statistics available in Modi app: @AmitShah to ABP News.



— ABP News (@abpnewstv) May 27, 2016





We have given a clean & untainted government, will inform the citizens of the work we have done so far in next 15 days : BJP Chief @AmitShah

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) May 27, 2016

“After 10 years of turmoil under the scam-tainted and corrupt UPA regime, the country got a government which has not only taken key decisions but has also implemented them wholeheartedly. We have given a corruption-free government. Even our opponents could not point corruption charges on us,” Shah said addressing a press conference here.He added that the government has taken steps to provide long term solutions to end poverty, unemployment and farmers' problems.“This government has taken a balanced approach for the nation's all-round development," he said, adding that 21 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened and people have deposited more than Rs.35,000 crore in them.“Seventeen crore Rupay cards have been given to the bank account holders while loans have been disbursed to more than 3.5 crore people under Mudra Yojana,” he added, elaborating on the National Democratic Alliance government's achievements.The BJP president also insisted that the country has seen the highest production of urea, power and coal in 2015 under the Modi government.