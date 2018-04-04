 Two-year-old girl drowns after fall from houseboat in Kerala
By: || Updated: 04 Apr 2018 02:37 PM
AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / REPRESENTATIONAL

Alappuzha(Kerala): A two-year-old girl slipped and fell off a houseboat into the backwaters here while playing with her parents and drowned, police said today.

The girl, Anvitha Shetty was cruising in the river along with her family, from Mumbai, when tragedy struck them yesterday, they said.

Her father Shivaprasad Shetty, an IT professional, immediately dove into the waters to rescue her, but in vain, they added.

The crew in the houseboat and locals managed to pull out Shetty, who could barely swim, but could not save the girl, police said.

The postmortem was conducted today and the body handed over to the bereaved family for being taken to Mumbai.

First Published:
