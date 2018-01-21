 Two soldiers injured in Pakistani firing die, death toll is 11
  • Two soldiers injured in Pakistani firing die, death toll is 11

Updated: 21 Jan 2018 02:09 PM
Image only for representational purpose/ PTI

Jammu: Two soldiers injured in Pakistani firing and shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir succumbed to their injuries on Sunday, taking the toll of people killed in border clashes in Jammu region to 11.

Sepoy C.K. Roy, injured in Mankote area in Poonch district on Saturday, succumbed to injuries in a hospital on Sunday. Signalman Chandan Kumar Rai, also injured in Mankote, died on Sunday too, Defence Ministry sources said.

With this, the death toll in Pakistani ceasefire violation since January 19 has risen to 11.

On January 19, two civilians and two security personnel were killed. On January 20, four civilians and a soldier were killed.

