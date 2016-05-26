Two militants killed in Kupwara gunfight

Two militants were killed on Thursday in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Nowgam sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.A senior police officer told IANS in summer capital Srinagar that "two militants have been killed so far in an encounter between the security forces and militants in Toot Maar Ghali (TMG) area near the LoC in Nowgam sector of Kupwara district."Troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR) spotted a group of militants in the TMG area near the LoC on our side in the morning."When challenged, the militants resorted to indiscriminate firing at the security forces after which an encounter started there."So far, two militants have been killed in this encounter and the operation against the militants is still continuing in the densely forested area."The officer said the group of militants had most likely crossed into the Indian side of the LoC from the Pakistan administered part of the state when troops of the RR challenged them.The LoC is the de facto border between India and Pakistan in divided Jammu and Kashmir.