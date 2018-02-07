Two killed, 186 injured in 6.5 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan

Two people were killed and around 186 injured in a 6.5-magnitude earthquake which jolted waters near Taiwan's Hualien County at 11.50 p.m. on Tuesday.According to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC), the epicentre was monitored at 24.13 degrees north latitude and 121.71 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 11 km, Xinhua reported.The earthquake was felt across Taiwan, and some buildings and roads in Hualien, in eastern Taiwan, were damaged.The quake caused the Marshal Hotel in Hualien to cave in. Three people were trapped in the building.The highway from Suao to Hualien was temporarily closed.Since February 4, about 100 sensible earthquakes have jolted the area. Taiwan's earthquake experts said more quakes might happen in the coming weeks.