 Assam: Two IAF pilots killed in plane crash
Search

Assam: Two IAF pilots killed in plane crash

The micro-light aircraft crashed soon after it took off

By: || Updated: 15 Feb 2018 05:38 PM
Assam: Two IAF pilots killed in plane crash

Image: representational/ careerairforce.nic.in

New Delhi: Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed in a plane crash near Jorhat in Assam on Thursday.

 

The micro-light aircraft crashed soon after it took off from the Jorhat airbase on a routine sortie around noon.

The officials said the wreckage of the plane has been sighted and a court of inquiry ordered.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story PNB scam: CBI seals residence of Nirav Modi's wife

trending now

VIDEO
How did fraud in Punjab National Bank take place?
VIDEO
How does 11,500 crore fraud affect Punjab National bank?
INDIA
Kerala: Woman forced to undergo abortion after being allegedly ...