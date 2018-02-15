Assam: Two IAF pilots killed in plane crash

A microlight aircraft crashed in #Assam during a routine sortie, both pilots onboard lost their lives. Inquiry ordered to ascertain cause of accident. (ANI)
— ABP News (@abpnewstv) February 15, 2018
The micro-light aircraft crashed soon after it took off from the Jorhat airbase on a routine sortie around noon.
The officials said the wreckage of the plane has been sighted and a court of inquiry ordered.
First Published: 15 Feb 2018 05:25 PM