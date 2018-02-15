Assam: Two IAF pilots killed in plane crash



A microlight aircraft crashed in #Assam during a routine sortie, both pilots onboard lost their lives. Inquiry ordered to ascertain cause of accident. (ANI)

New Delhi: Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed in a plane crash near Jorhat in Assam on Thursday.The micro-light aircraft crashed soon after it took off from the Jorhat airbase on a routine sortie around noon.The officials said the wreckage of the plane has been sighted and a court of inquiry ordered.