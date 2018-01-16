Twitter users angry over Padmaavat's full page disclaimer ad



Oh my god what is this country. pic.twitter.com/hJdUn5DE1g

— Harnidh Kaur (@PedestrianPoet) January 15, 2018



When you have to offer a full page ad as an explanation for a work of fiction based on a work of fiction. #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/GrYlLcGdis



— punin (@neebooon) January 15, 2018







<



This is possibly how a democracy dies, not with a bang but a whimper. #Padmaavat https://t.co/ymjzcedaHJ

— Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) January 15, 2018











This is just sad. Sad sad sad!



— Mister Chang (@MeiyangChang) January 15, 2018







Clarifies everything that you want to know. #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/rFWfXkVLqA



— Akshaye Rathi (@akshayerathi) January 15, 2018



The Finance ministry has taken further objection to the title #Padmaavat



They say since 1st April 2017 there is no VAT only GST so the new title should be PadmaGST#OkSorry #Bye #StrangleshimselfwithMicChord



— Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) January 15, 2018







In his #Padmaavat disclaimer, Bhansali has been made to reveal virtually everything except his online banking password and the hair gel he uses.



— Stereotypewriter (@babumoshoy) January 15, 2018







Every film starts with a “Disclaimer”, stating that it is a work of fiction. First time a disclaimer has been advertised so that the geniuses of #NewIndia don’t get offended. LMAO. #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/IuCQfIcHl8



— Keshava (@Kumar_Ke5hav) January 15, 2018



After facing numerous hurdles, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' or 'Padmavat' is set to release on January 25. The film has been webbed into controversy after Rajput Karni Sena, raised their objections towards the content of the film resulting in a delay of its release.To make sure that the release of the film is not stalled this time, the makers of the film have issued a full page disclaimer in a newspaper which states. The disclaimer also clarifies thatDefending the work of art to such an extent has irked social media users. Some asserted it as an end of democracy while others questioned on freedom of speech.