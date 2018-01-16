Twitter users angry over Padmaavat's full page disclaimer ad

To make sure that the release of the film is not stalled this time, the makers of the film have issued a full page disclaimer in a newspaper which states
"The film does not have and never had a dream sequence between Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmavati". The disclaimer also clarifies that the film has just five modifications by the CBFC.
Oh my god what is this country. pic.twitter.com/hJdUn5DE1g
— Harnidh Kaur (@PedestrianPoet) January 15, 2018
Defending the work of art to such an extent has irked social media users. Some asserted it as an end of democracy while others questioned on freedom of speech. Here are some Twitter reactions
When you have to offer a full page ad as an explanation for a work of fiction based on a work of fiction. #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/GrYlLcGdis
— punin (@neebooon) January 15, 2018
<
This is possibly how a democracy dies, not with a bang but a whimper. #Padmaavat https://t.co/ymjzcedaHJ
— Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) January 15, 2018
This is just sad. Sad sad sad!
— Mister Chang (@MeiyangChang) January 15, 2018
Clarifies everything that you want to know. #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/rFWfXkVLqA
— Akshaye Rathi (@akshayerathi) January 15, 2018
The Finance ministry has taken further objection to the title #Padmaavat
They say since 1st April 2017 there is no VAT only GST so the new title should be PadmaGST#OkSorry #Bye #StrangleshimselfwithMicChord
— Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) January 15, 2018
In his #Padmaavat disclaimer, Bhansali has been made to reveal virtually everything except his online banking password and the hair gel he uses.
— Stereotypewriter (@babumoshoy) January 15, 2018
Every film starts with a “Disclaimer”, stating that it is a work of fiction. First time a disclaimer has been advertised so that the geniuses of #NewIndia don’t get offended. LMAO. #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/IuCQfIcHl8
— Keshava (@Kumar_Ke5hav) January 15, 2018
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 16 Jan 2018 08:46 AM