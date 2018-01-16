 Twitter users angry over Padmaavat's full page disclaimer ad
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Twitter users angry over Padmaavat's full page disclaimer ad

Twitter users angry over Padmaavat's full page disclaimer ad

To make sure that the release of the film is not stalled this time, the makers of the film have issued a full page disclaimer advertisement.

By: || Updated: 16 Jan 2018 08:52 AM
Twitter users angry over Padmaavat's full page disclaimer ad

Photo: (Twitter)

New Delhi: After facing numerous hurdles, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' or 'Padmavat' is set to release on January 25. The film has been webbed into controversy after Rajput Karni Sena, raised their objections towards the content of the film resulting in a delay of its release.

To make sure that the release of the film is not stalled this time, the makers of the film have issued a full page disclaimer in a newspaper which states

"The film does not have and never had a dream sequence between Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmavati". The disclaimer also clarifies that the film has just five modifications by the CBFC.

 



Defending the work of art to such an extent has irked social media users. Some asserted it as an end of democracy while others questioned on freedom of speech. Here are some Twitter reactions

 























 

















For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Meet Kerala youth whose over 700 days' protest will melt your heart

trending now

VIDEO
Gen Bipin Rawat threatens Pak to intensify proceedings
INDIA
VIRAL SACH: Did Amit Shah organise Judge Loya’s ...
VIDEO
No clue of VHP Leader Pravin Togadia, crime branch ...