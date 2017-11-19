Twitter suspends verified 'Pakistan Defense' handle for morphing picture of Indian girl & using same for disinformation

On Twitter, Pakistan morphed image of an Indian girl holding a placard and for doing this the evil neighbour paid the price as the microblogging site suspended the verified account by the name of Pakistan Defence (@defencepk).The action is taken after the Indian girl lodged a complaint.In the picture, the girl can be seen holding a banner in her hands but Pakistan Defence changed the banner and wrote something else on it.In the original banner, girl wrote-"I am a citizen of India and I stand with secular values of our Constitution. I will write against communal mob lynching of Muslims in our country."But verified twitter handle Pakistan Defence morphed and changed the banner and wrote on it-"I am an Indian but I hate India because India is a colonial entity that has occupied nations such as Nagas, Kashmiris, Manipuris, HyderabadJunagard, Sikkim, Mizoram Goa."The Pakistan Defence account wrote hate speech against India and tried to it give bad publicity.As per reports, Kamal Preet Kaur lodged a complaint against this morphed image and as a result, @defencepk accounted got suspended.Actually, the girl belongs to Delhi and she took part in a campaign against the lynching of Muslims and this very image was morphed by this Pakistani account.Although this account is, as per reports, a private account but because it has more than 3 lakh followers and hence it was given blue tick by Twitter.This is not the first time that this disinformation act was done by this account. Earlier also it used to portray India in a bad image and now it paid the price for this evil act.WATCH VIDEO