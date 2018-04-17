  • Latest News
Twitter is split on this man’s identity who shook hand with PM Modi

José Covaco wrote, "Did this guy run ahead and put a cap on to disguise himself so he could shake Modiji's hand twice?"

By: | Updated: 17 Apr 2018 06:28 PM
Twitter split on PM Modi’s fan who may have 'disguised' himself to shake pm's hand twice

Images: @HoeZaay/ Twitter

Stockholm: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Sweden on Monday evening on the first leg of his three-nation tour of Europe that will also see him going to Britain and Germany.

During his visit he received a warm welcome by the Indian community in Stockholm where he shook hands.

The photos from the meet and greet were also shared from PMO's Twitter page.



Indian comedian José Covaco looked closer and found something very funny. He wrote, "Did this guy run ahead and put a cap on to disguise himself so he could shake Modiji's hand twice ?"







To this, Twitter users was divided and gave different answers.















First Published: 17 Apr 2018 05:21 PM
