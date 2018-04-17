Twitter is split on this man’s identity who shook hand with PM Modi



PM @narendramodi reached Stockholm a short while ago, where he was welcomed by @SwedishPM Mr. Stefan Löfven.

Here are some pictures from the warm welcome for PM Modi by the Indian community in Stockholm. pic.twitter.com/C992DsaXd0



— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 16, 2018



Did this guy run ahead and put a cap on to disguise himself so he could shake Modiji's hand twice ? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/LQEeXF4uSb

— José Covaco (@HoeZaay) April 17, 2018



I think Modi walked back... Which is why the angle difference... I think he lost his cap in the shuffle with 2 dozen people...

— Aquin George (@aquingeorge) April 17, 2018



Could be twins also ! I wish there was some way to find this guy and find out lol would be hilarious if he actually did the cap thing

— José Covaco (@HoeZaay) April 17, 2018



Stockholm Syndrome!

— Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) April 17, 2018



Time travel

— Saurabh Mishra (@SaurabhM16) April 17, 2018



He cloned himself just like you have. ????

— Sreekant (@sreemon99) April 17, 2018



Chor media, Photoshop hai, all Nehru's fault

— Anupam Gupta (@b50) April 17, 2018



Two photos taken from diff. Angle at same location .. but one after another keeping some seconds in between .. what that man did is simple .. just keep his cap out from his head during this time ...

— Observer (@weINDIAN0_0) April 17, 2018