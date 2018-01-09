Twitter pays tribute to Padma awardee Kapil Mohan, the man who gave us Old Monk







Kapil Mohan, man behind the success of Old Monk, passes away at 88 https://t.co/bjgZH4898E @Aadimanaw :( Another legend which gave an outstanding brand with we Indians can boast about outside India. #oldmonk #indianrum pic.twitter.com/iuSV1nZVsE

Brig #KapilMohan, who helped many lift their spirit, has been lifted from amongst us. RIP, sir. May your legacy never die! #OldMonk pic.twitter.com/JUQc942y83



Brig Kapil Mohan - the man behind the legendary #OldMonk rum passed away today. You guys know the best way to pay your respect.

Can't belive... The man who's Brand ' Old Monk ' i drank as a teenager with my College folks is no More ... will miss u! But the Monk will be alive in Hearts of all #OldMonk #KapilMohan pic.twitter.com/XzdtcnPwMi



You made men out of monks on earth,now it's the heavens' turn.

Cheers ! #OldMonk



Rest in peace the creator of legendary #OldMonk #KapilMohan leaving behind a legacy to cherish forever



On January 6, the creator of rum Old Monk, Brigadier (retd.) Kapil Mohan, passed away at the age of 88 years following a cardiac arrest at Mohan Nagar, near Ghaziabad.He was also the former Chairman and MD of Mohan Meakin Ltd.Mohan ran the company under his watch for over four decades. His efforts made it the largest selling liquor brand in the country till the mid-2000s. Surprisingly in an interview in 2012, Mohan said that he will not advertise the product as long as he is in the chair.After the launch of Old Monk on December 19, 1954, Mohan’s leadership saw the company develop three distilleries, two breweries and a host of new franchises in India.He was honored by the Government of India, in 2010, with the fourth highest Indian civilian award of Padma Shri.Many admirers of him took to Twitter to mourn his death.....