 Twitter pays tribute to Padma awardee Kapil Mohan, the man who gave us Old Monk
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Twitter pays tribute to Padma awardee Kapil Mohan, the man who gave us Old Monk

Twitter pays tribute to Padma awardee Kapil Mohan, the man who gave us Old Monk

He was honored by the Government of India, in 2010, with the fourth highest Indian civilian award of Padma Shri.

By: || Updated: 09 Jan 2018 11:37 AM
Twitter pays tribute to Padma awardee Kapil Mohan, the man who gave us Old Monk

Kapil Mohan ran the company under his watch for over four decades

New Delhi: On January 6, the creator of rum Old Monk, Brigadier (retd.) Kapil Mohan, passed away at the age of 88 years following a cardiac arrest at Mohan Nagar, near Ghaziabad.

He was also the former Chairman and MD of Mohan Meakin Ltd.

Mohan ran the company under his watch for over four decades. His efforts made it the largest selling liquor brand in the country till the mid-2000s. Surprisingly in an interview in 2012, Mohan said that he will not advertise the product as long as he is in the chair.

After the launch of Old Monk on December 19, 1954, Mohan’s leadership saw the company develop three distilleries, two breweries and a host of new franchises in India.

He was honored by the Government of India, in 2010, with the fourth highest Indian civilian award of Padma Shri.

Many admirers of him took to Twitter to mourn his death






 












 










 











 






.....

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story PM Modi says India not eying anyone's territory

trending now

INDIA
UP madrasas refuses to install PM Modi's portrait
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: SAD! Shilpa Shinde CRIES BADLY in front ...
VIDEO
One militant killed in encounters between Indian Army and ...