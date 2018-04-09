 Twitter is going gaga over CWG gold medalist Manika Batra’s tricolour nail paint
Manika Batra had her nails painted tricolor during the game.

New Delhi: On Monday, Manika Batra was again in news after winning the gold for India at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia. This time it was not for her performance at the ongoing CWG but rather it was for her nail paint.



Many people called her patriotic, while others called hyper-nationalist.

Yesterday, Paddler Manika Batra inspired India to a historic gold medal with her stunning singles victories, fashioning an unthinkable 3-1 win over formidable Singapore in the final of the women's team event at the Commonwealth Games.

Here are some of the reactions -









