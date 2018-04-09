Twitter is going gaga over CWG gold medalist Manika Batra’s tricolour nail paint



Liberal: Heightened hypernationalism and Jingoism in Modi's India. Sheeesh that nailpaint! This is not the India I was born in. Manika Batra may have won Gold today, but lost the moral battle. pic.twitter.com/g0YW4hcCjx

— गीतिका (@ggiittiikkaa) April 8, 2018



Chee!!Manika batra applied tri colour nail paint...these sanghis will go to any extent to destroy the secular fabrintellectuchiyas through hyper nationalism - leftist intellectuchiyas

— AB (@arindambhattac9) April 8, 2018



Manika Batra Helped Indian Women's Tennis Team Win A Gold ????At #CWG First Time In History. Her Nail Paint Is A Tight Slap On Face Of Libtards, Presstitutes And #TukdeTukdeGang Who Are Ashamed To Wear Nationalism On Their Sleeves. ????????????????. #GC2018TableTennis #GC2018 #ManikaBatra

— ashutoshanand (@ashutos84049200) April 9, 2018



Manika batra a Gold medalist in table tennis ...Look her nails... Dedication toward the nation...???????????????????????????????? #RCBvKKR #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/N11DHSmUNv

— Mr.SUYOG...! (@suyog_vj) April 8, 2018