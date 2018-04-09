Twitter is going gaga over CWG gold medalist Manika Batra’s tricolour nail paint

Many people called her patriotic, while others called hyper-nationalist.
Yesterday, Paddler Manika Batra inspired India to a historic gold medal with her stunning singles victories, fashioning an unthinkable 3-1 win over formidable Singapore in the final of the women's team event at the Commonwealth Games.
Here are some of the reactions -
Liberal: Heightened hypernationalism and Jingoism in Modi's India. Sheeesh that nailpaint! This is not the India I was born in. Manika Batra may have won Gold today, but lost the moral battle. pic.twitter.com/g0YW4hcCjx
— गीतिका (@ggiittiikkaa) April 8, 2018
Chee!!Manika batra applied tri colour nail paint...these sanghis will go to any extent to destroy the secular fabrintellectuchiyas through hyper nationalism - leftist intellectuchiyas
— AB (@arindambhattac9) April 8, 2018
Manika Batra Helped Indian Women's Tennis Team Win A Gold ????At #CWG First Time In History. Her Nail Paint Is A Tight Slap On Face Of Libtards, Presstitutes And #TukdeTukdeGang Who Are Ashamed To Wear Nationalism On Their Sleeves. ????????????????. #GC2018TableTennis #GC2018 #ManikaBatra
— ashutoshanand (@ashutos84049200) April 9, 2018
Manika batra a Gold medalist in table tennis ...Look her nails... Dedication toward the nation...???????????????????????????????? #RCBvKKR #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/N11DHSmUNv
— Mr.SUYOG...! (@suyog_vj) April 8, 2018
The way “Manika Batra” played.
It was marvellous especially the last game which she won by 3-0.
What a stellar performance.
Her nail paint doesn’t come under nationalism or anti nationalist.
If you can’t congratulate her at least don’t troll her. #GC2018 #ManikaBatra
— Amrinder (@mankabir8) April 9, 2018
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.