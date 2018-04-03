 #StopWomenTrafficking trending on Twitter, Here's why!
Twitter users were demanding a ban on the website which claims to be selling women.

Updated: 03 Apr 2018 05:53 PM
NEW DELHI: Twitter was buzzing with the hashtag #StopWomenTrafficking on Tuesday, where people are demanding a ban on the website which claims to sell women.

The website claims that the women have 'Voluntarily signed for the service while others have been procured from remote areas of India such as Assam and West Bengal by trusted brokers and promised big dreams. By procuring them you are helping their dreams in the city come true.'

The website also shamelessly writes, "Your girl will be dispatched to your StayLaid couple friendly hotel approx."

The twitter handle, StayUncle, later tweeted - "So, everyone seem to love staylaid.com  Uncle's fake website on booking a girl for one night. Let's #StopWomenTrafficking. Uncle deeply concerned with the issue of sex trafficking of women in India and wanted to do something about it #StayUncleAgainstTrafficking."



