StopWomenTrafficking trending on Twitter, Here's why!

So, everyone seem to love https://t.co/R7jct5qk1K Uncle's fake website on booking a girl for one night. Let's #StopWomenTrafficking. Uncle deeply concerned with the issue of sex trafficking of women in India and wanted to do something about it #StayUncleAgainstTrafficking

— StayUncle (@StayUncle) April 3, 2018



Sad to see such websites https://t.co/AnQ3tWoxuT

working in India. This is completely unethical. Request the media fraternity and political parties to look into this. #StopWomenTrafficking

— Vikash Singh (@S21Nawab_) April 3, 2018



A disgust to our society, websites like https://t.co/mGWi2CPAg6

freely available to access and they are courageous enough to mention 'No Police raid'. This should stop now #StopWomenTrafficking @TheQuint @ThePrintIndia

— SANJAY BAFNA (@sanjaybafna) April 3, 2018



Some people use women for their sexual hunger.. previously i heard about red light area.. but this so shocking the whole website is their for the sale of women's body..

Stand for this:: #StopWomenTrafficking

— Kirti Pawar (@itskirtiP_here) April 3, 2018



Weird part is that if you open website without putting www then his website opens and if you put www it opens stayuncle website.#StopWomenTrafficking pic.twitter.com/GMMD3t0ZWa

— ankush (@crazy4deals_in) April 3, 2018



We all should unite together and clean this heinous act of coward, time to stand against this. #StopWomenTrafficking

— Nana Patekar (@NanaPatekarr) April 3, 2018

Twitter was buzzing with the hashtag #StopWomenTrafficking on Tuesday, where people are demanding a ban on the website which claims to sell women.The website claims that the women have 'Voluntarily signed for the service while others have been procured from remote areas of India such as Assam and West Bengal by trusted brokers and promised big dreams. By procuring them you are helping their dreams in the city come true.'The website also shamelessly writes, "Your girl will be dispatched to your StayLaid couple friendly hotel approx."The twitter handle, StayUncle, later tweeted - "So, everyone seem to love staylaid.com Uncle's fake website on booking a girl for one night. Let'sStopWomenTrafficking. Uncle deeply concerned with the issue of sex trafficking of women in India and wanted to do something about itStayUncleAgainstTrafficking."Reacting to the website, Twitter users came together and wrote –