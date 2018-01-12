Twitter explodes with strong reactions after Supreme Court judges' press conference



So, it’s not just one case. Some of the most respected judges have raised larger questions about judiciary’s independence is being compromised.

Time for every democracy loving citizen to stand for judiciary, stand with independent judges. https://t.co/ftA7msuNmm

"Cases of far reaching consequences for the Nation have been assigned by the Chief Justice selectively to the benches of their preference"- Letter by Chelameshwar, Gogoi, Lokur & Kurien #JudicialCrisis



It seems that Justice Chelameswar lost his faith on #SupremeCourt , It's high time for Arnab to set a big panel on TV show & ensure the justice ????????

#SupremeCourt these four have shown the courage to come out openly and share their concern over "Death of Democracy". We the people of India need to see as they should not become another Justice Loya in a row.. pic.twitter.com/6avQHFcMIt



Since 2014, #SupremeCourt interfering in Govt functioning, Hindu Festivals etc. Did we say Judiciary dictating? They rejected Kashmiri Pandits, hold Ram Mandir, stopped Rohingyas Deportation. What is this? Why Half of SC Judges haven’t made assets public 10 yrs after resolution?



It is really shameful for judiciary that due to some corrupt judges, people seeking justice, suffered a lot.#SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/qxOJCyiKQ5

Significant that Justice Gogoi, due for elevation as CJI this October, was among the four to express dissent against CJI Dipak Mishra on the Judge Loya matter. Truly courageous. #SupremeCourt



Top Judges of the Supreme Court tell the Nation - Arise ! Awaken !

An unprecedented call of conscience for everyone of us on the 155th birth anniv of Swami Vivekananda.

Time we stand up against injustice, autocracy, violence, divisiveness and fear. #SupremeCourt @PTI_News @ANI

This may become a turning point in Indian polity. Judges talking to media abt faultlines in #SupremeCourt internal working & raising doubts on the conduct of fellow judges openly. It has potential to shake strongest pillar of our democracy#JudgeVsJudge https://t.co/DkiIKKPMlf



On Friday, four Supreme Court judges Justice Chelameshwar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan Lokur and Justice Kurien Joseph came out against the Chief Justice of India. This was for the very first time that something like this happened in India.The judges released a letter during the press conference, which they had written to Chief Justice Misra a couple of months ago.Soon after the announcement of the press conference, Twitter exploded with a plethora of reactions.