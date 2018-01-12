 Twitter explodes with strong reactions after Supreme Court judges' press conference
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Twitter explodes with strong reactions after Supreme Court judges' press conference

Twitter explodes with strong reactions after Supreme Court judges' press conference

The four judges released a letter during the press conference, which they had written to Chief Justice Misra a couple of months ago.

By: || Updated: 12 Jan 2018 04:04 PM
Twitter explodes with strong reactions after Supreme Court judges' press conference

Photo: (PTI)

New Delhi: On Friday, four Supreme Court judges Justice Chelameshwar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan Lokur and Justice Kurien Joseph came out against the Chief Justice of India. This was for the very first time that something like this happened in India.

The judges released a letter during the press conference, which they had written to Chief Justice Misra a couple of months ago.

Soon after the announcement of the press conference, Twitter exploded with a plethora of reactions.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the news:

 



 





 



 





 



 





 



 





 



 



For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Kamala Mills Fire: Yug Tulli’s anticipatory bail rejected by Court

trending now

VIDEO
Sachi Ghatna: Honeypreet's journey from Dera to jail
VIDEO
Kesari: Parineeti Chopra to be opposite Akshay Kumar
VIDEO
In Graphics: Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde WINS the show ...