Twitter explodes with Lohri wishes. Here are some pleasing messages from celebrities



Let the vibrancy of Lohri brighten up your lives! Wishing everyone a #HappyLohri!

लोहड़ी की लख लख बधाइयाँ ☀️???? pic.twitter.com/q8pV1Un1dC



— Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 13, 2018



May the warmth of Lohri lighten and brighten up your lives.

Wish you a blessed and #HappyLohri . Lohri Di Lakh Lakh Badhaiyyaan ji pic.twitter.com/qD8Dnj982d



— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 13, 2018





Wishing this harvest season brings happiness, peace, & prosperity to you and your family. #HappyLohri 2018! ???? pic.twitter.com/ZjH2ULoU1y

— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 13, 2018



Wishing you a #HappyLohri :)

May the warmth of this festival spread joy, happiness and fill your life with lots of energy!! pic.twitter.com/jep2mgh1hL



— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) January 13, 2018





Hearty wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #Lohri. May this festival bring joy & happiness to you and your family.#HappyLohri to everyone! pic.twitter.com/6a8r0uIrTM

— Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) January 13, 2018



Lohri is a festival dedicated to fire & the sun god.It is the time when the sun transits Makar & moves towards the north.This is referred to as the sun becoming Uttarayan. The new configuration lessens the ferocity of winter, & brings warmth to earth. Wishing all a #HappyLohri pic.twitter.com/ZZskvGzYmR



— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 13, 2018





Wishing everyone a #HappyLohri. May the festival bring prosperity, happiness and good health to all :) pic.twitter.com/7Ax1ji1ggc

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 13, 2018



May the festival of Lohri bring you all the luck, prosperity, peace & happiness! #HappyLohri



— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 13, 2018





T 2531 - Greetings and all good wishes for Lohri, Makarsankranti, Pongal Bihu .. time for festivities , dance and laughter and peace .. !!

लोरी मकरसंक्रांति, पोंगल और बिहु की अनेक अनेक बधाई और शुभकामनएँ pic.twitter.com/ydXuM8btvm

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2018

Lohri, the festival of peanuts and popcorns that marks the celebration of the harvest of crops is finally upon us. People, especially in Punjab, celebrates the festival by lighting up a bonfire, throwing peanuts, popcorns, and jaggery in it and dancing on to the beats of Dhols.Social media is also flooded with 'Happy Lohri' messages with celebrities, common man, politicians etc all sharing their wishes on the common platform.From former Indian Cricketer Virender Sehwag to Politician Manohar Lal Khattar all took to Twitter to express their greetings......