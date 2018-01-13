 Twitter explodes with Lohri wishes. Here are some pleasing messages from celebrities
From former Indian Cricketer Virender Sehwag to Politician Manohar Lal Khattar all took to Twitter to express their greetings.

Updated: 13 Jan 2018 11:47 AM
New Delhi: Lohri, the festival of peanuts and popcorns that marks the celebration of the harvest of crops is finally upon us. People, especially in Punjab, celebrates the festival by lighting up a bonfire, throwing peanuts, popcorns, and jaggery in it and dancing on to the beats of Dhols.

Social media is also flooded with 'Happy Lohri' messages with celebrities, common man, politicians etc all sharing their wishes on the common platform.

First Published:
