Lenin Statue razed likens to Bamiyan! - Twitter reacts



A Group of Uncivilized Talibanis demolishing Statue of Budhdha of Bamiyan in order to celebrate victory of Terror. (2001) pic.twitter.com/wmwrmpkRsb

Is it a Bamiyan Moment for India ? Like Taliban Did in https://t.co/D87Bw3BHCa BJP is setting the trend. Tomorrow if Congress/Left govt is formed in states/centre then all the symbols of RSS/BJP demolished? This is dangerous, retrograde, result of inferiority complex. pic.twitter.com/06q0ymoVMd

If you wanted to remove Lenin's statue from somewhere because you didn't like it, the civilised way was to remove it and put it away, not play soccer with his head. So what's the difference between us and the illiterate Taliban who blew up the Bamiyan Buddhas?

I don't subscribe to the left ideology and for me they are as bad as right wing RSS/BJP but demolishing statues brings back the memory of Taliban in Bamiyan, Afghanistan. #Lenin

Amidst "Bharat Mata ki Jai", BJP fanboys are bringing down Lenin's statue. The Taliban blew up Bamiyan Buddha statues in the same way, no room for any other ideology. Welcome to the Jungle Raj. pic.twitter.com/jszDaWY8Tn

Pic 1 - Taliban destroying Buddha statues in Bamiyan (2001)

Pic 2 - BJP destroying #Lenin statue in Tripura (2018) pic.twitter.com/Id4D95EQQg

New Delhi: Vladimir Lenin statue has been toppled in Tripura's Belonia town and the incident has ignited ire among Twitterati, many of them having no affiliation to political parties.The statue made of fibre glass, was inaugurated at College Square at Belonia a few months back by CPM politburo member Prakash Karat. There were loud slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" raised after demolishing the statue.The appalling incident has drawn comparisons to the razing of the Bamiyan statue by Taliban terrorists in the year 2001. The ancient sandstone carvings, once the world's tallest Buddhas, were exploded with dynamites and had shocked the world. The world-famous Buddhas of Bamiyan were however resurrected fourteen years later.One user asked, “If you wanted to remove Lenin's statue from somewhere because you didn't like it, the civilised way was to remove it and put it away, not play soccer with his head. So what's the difference between us and the illiterate Taliban who blew up the Bamiyan Buddhas?”“Will taking down lenin statue provide jobs to youth in Tripura,” asked another.Meanwhile, with reports of sporadic violence coming in from Tripura, Home Minister Rajnath Singh today spoke to the state governor and the DGP and asked them to ensure peace till a new government is installed, an official said.