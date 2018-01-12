Twitter celebrates birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, here are five interesting facts about him



On the birth anniversary of #SwamiVivekananda :My SandArt with message "Youth Power, Unite for #NewIndia” at Puri beach in Odisha, . #NationalYouthDay pic.twitter.com/LC9hJQgHRt

— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 12, 2018



Greetings on #NationalYouthDay to all young people,who are source of infinite possibilities. #SwamiVivekananda is a source of inspiration for young minds wd his eternal energy of consciousness n restless quest for truth. Let us rekindle his ideas n ideals in lives of youth today pic.twitter.com/sXqpmV4mED

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 12, 2018



Greetings on #NationalYouthDay to all young people,who are source of infinite possibilities. #SwamiVivekananda is a source of inspiration for young minds wd his eternal energy of consciousness n restless quest for truth. Let us rekindle his ideas n ideals in lives of youth today pic.twitter.com/sXqpmV4mED



— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 12, 2018





Your nation, your voice – Here’s wishing the changemakers of our country a very happy #NationalYouthDay. It was first celebrated in 1984 by the Congress Govt to mark #SwamiVivekananda's birthday. pic.twitter.com/UlXJuI2hah

— Congress (@INCIndia) January 12, 2018



1892, 28th December#SwamiVivekananda

A young yet brave monk of Bengal found himself at Kanyakumari after wandering the length & breadth of his motherland for 3 yrs, through the Jungles, cities, villages, Himalayas, meeting with ppl of all cross sections from Rajas to common man+ pic.twitter.com/MhjioaYvj8



— ????????R a n i R o y???????? (@raniroyrocky) December 30, 2017





Remembering #SwamiVivekananda Ji on his Birth anniversary. May his ideals and thoughts continue to inspire generations.

— Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) January 12, 2018



I bow to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. Today, on National Youth Day I salute the indomitable energy and enthusiasm of our youngsters, who are the builders of New India. pic.twitter.com/1aXEqvVRgY



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2018



On Friday, India is celebrating National youth day in honour of 155 th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the man who took the Vedanta philosophy to the West and reformed Hinduism immensely.The iconic shloka “Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached ” from the Upanishads popularized by him, is an inspiration to the youth of the country.He had ignited a spiritual fire across the world. In 1893, he traveled to the USA to attend the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago where he delivered his historic speech which persuaded West to accept Hindu philosophy.Swami Vivekananda was always an average student. He scored only 47 percent at the University entrance level examination, 46 percent in the FA (later this exam became Intermediate Arts or IA) and 56 percent in his BA exam. In spite of having a BA degree, Swami Vivekananda had to go from door to door in search of a job. During this period his faith in God almost shook, and he began to tell people that God does not exist.Originally, his name was Vireshwara, later he was renamed as Narendra Nath Dutt. He took up the name 'Swami Vivekananda' after becoming a monk.Ramakrishna Paramahansa was the guru of Swami Vivekananda. Vivekananda often used to test his guru for almost everything which he said until he finally got all the answers.After the death of his father, Swamiji's family lived in extreme poverty. It is said that The Maharaja of Khetri, Ajit Singh, used to send 100 rupees to Swamiji's mother on a regular basis to help with the financial problems.Twitter users also paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda