 Twitter celebrates birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, here are five interesting facts about him
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Twitter celebrates birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, here are five interesting facts about him

Twitter celebrates birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, here are five interesting facts about him

The iconic shloka “Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached ” from the Upanishads popularized by him, is an inspiration to the youth of the country.

By: || Updated: 12 Jan 2018 12:04 PM
Twitter celebrates birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, here are five interesting facts about him

Photo: (Wikipedia)

New Delhi: On Friday, India is celebrating National youth day in honour of 155 th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the man who took the Vedanta philosophy to the West and reformed Hinduism immensely.

The iconic shloka “Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached ” from the Upanishads popularized by him, is an inspiration to the youth of the country.

 





Here are five interesting facts about him:

World Parliament of Religions in Chicago

He had ignited a spiritual fire across the world. In 1893, he traveled to the USA to attend the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago where he delivered his historic speech which persuaded West to accept Hindu philosophy.

He was an average student

Swami Vivekananda was always an average student. He scored only 47 percent at the University entrance level examination, 46 percent in the FA (later this exam became Intermediate Arts or IA) and 56 percent in his BA exam. In spite of having a BA degree, Swami Vivekananda had to go from door to door in search of a job. During this period his faith in God almost shook, and he began to tell people that God does not exist.

His real name is Vireshwara

Originally, his name was Vireshwara, later he was renamed as Narendra Nath Dutt. He took up the name 'Swami Vivekananda' after becoming a monk.

Ramakrishna Paramahansa was his guru

Ramakrishna Paramahansa was the guru of Swami Vivekananda. Vivekananda often used to test his guru for almost everything which he said until he finally got all the answers.

Life in poverty

After the death of his father, Swamiji's family lived in extreme poverty. It is said that The Maharaja of Khetri, Ajit Singh, used to send 100 rupees to Swamiji's mother on a regular basis to help with the financial problems.

Twitter users also paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda

 



 





 



 





 



 



For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Meet Indu Malhotra, the first woman lawyer to be directly promoted as SC judge

trending now

VIDEO
Jan Man: Special report from Maharashtra's Ahmednagar over Indian ...
INDIA
Varnika Kundu stalking case: Accused Vikas Barala granted bail ...
INDIA
India, Pakistan NSAs met last month, discussed cross-border terrorism, ...