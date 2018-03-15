Twitter calls reports claiming Modi, Rahul have fake followers baseless

: After reports surfaced that some of the top Indian politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi's Twitter accounts have fake followers, the micro-blogging platform on Wednesday termed such reports as baseless.A "Twitter Audit" report had claimed that Modi, Gandhi, BJP President Amit Shah and others lead the list of leaders with fake followers globally.A poster regarding the same was also shared.Image: @Twiplomacy/ TwitterCommenting on the report, Twitter said the "Twitter Audit" fake follower measurement tool is not the company's product.They further added that "The methodology used by 'Twitter Audit' is deeply flawed and their incorrect information should not be taken seriously,"According to Twitter Audit, Rahul has the highest percentage of fake Twitter followers at 67 per cent, followed by Shah, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Modi.It is to be noted that Twitter Audit is an external tool not affiliated to the micro-blogging website. It takes a sample of 5,000 Twitter followers and assesses them on the number of tweets, followers, mutual followers and other parameters.