TWIST in Mumbai towing case: Another video shows child outside car & mother arguing with traffic cops!

: Just within 48 hours of a video of a woman sitting inside a car with a kid in hand and Mumbai traffic police towing her vehicle gone viral, a new video has emerged in which the kid can be seen outside the sedan.In this new video clip, a person can be seen standing near to the car, holding the kid and woman arguing with the traffic policemen.As per reports, when traffic police started towing the car, woman suddenly sat inside it and then someone from outside, handed her the child.Within hours the first video gone viral, a policeman was on Saturday suspended, pending an inquiry.First footage showed, Mumbai Traffic Police personnel, on Saturday, towing away a private car with a woman sitting in the rear seat and breastfeeding her seven-month-old baby.The incident occurred on Friday evening on the busy S.V. Road, in Malad (West), north-western suburb, and a video of the incident made by a local citizen, said to be her husband, went viral on social media on Saturday.Taking a serious view of the incident, Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amitesh Kumar ordered an urgent investigation by the Deputy Commissioner of Police - West (DCP-West)."He (DCP-West) has been ordered to visit and conduct an inquiry into the incident immediately. The case will be handled appropriately and sternly after the report is received tomorrow (Sunday)," Kumar assured in a statement on Saturday evening.According to information, a young woman in her mid-20s, whose identity is not available, was sitting in her white car with her seven-month-old child when a towing van suddenly picked it up and started towing it away.According to her, she begged and pleaded to stop the towing with the towing officer.(With inputs from agencies)