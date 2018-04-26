TV anchor, Suhaib Ilyasi, who killed first wife gets bail to take care of ailing second wife

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and I S Mehta granted the relief to Ilyasi subject to his furnishing a bond of Rs 20,000 and a surety of the like amount.



The former TV anchor was taken into custody on December 16 last year after his conviction.



Suhaib Ilyasi/ File



The trial court had on December 20, 2017, sentenced Ilyasi to life term for stabbing his wife Anju to death, the court also directed that Rs 10 lakh would be paid as compensation to the parents of Anju.



After awarded life term, Ilyasi broke down in court and claimed he is innocent. "I'm innocent, this is injustice."



Anju died January 11, 2000 at her Mayur Vihar house. Ilyasi was arrested March 28, 2000 and charges were later framed against him in the case after his sisters-in-law and mother-in-law alleged that he used to torture his wife for dowry.



The trial court had framed charges against him relating to dowry death and subjecting a woman to cruelty (section 304 (b) and section 498 (a). After the high court order, it charged Ilyasi with murder.



Ilyasi had shot into the limelight after hosting the reality TV show "India's Most Wanted".

