TV host Charlie Rose suspended amid sexual harassment charges

PBS and Bloomberg will stop distributing Charlie Rose's eponymous show, Charlie Rose, according to The Hollywood Reporter.CBS also announced that Rose is suspended from his role as CBS 'This Morning' co-host. He is also a contributing correspondent for '60 Minutes'.A CBS news spokesperson said, "Charlie Rose is suspended immediately. These allegations are extremely disturbing and we take them very seriously."Meanhwile, PBS sought to distance itself from Rose in its own statement."PBS was shocked to learn today of these deeply disturbing allegations. We are immediately suspending distribution of 'Charlie Rose.' PBS does not fund this nightly programme or supervise its production, but we expect our producers to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect," the organisation said in a statement.Bloomberg said it was "deeply disturbed" by the allegations against Rose and said it was "immediately suspending the show from airing on Bloomberg TV."This decision comes after the women claimed that Rose groped their breasts, buttocks and genitals without their consent, made lewd telephone calls, and walked around naked in their presence without warning.The women, who have come forward with these claims about Rose, 75, were all between the ages of 21 and 37 at the time of the alleged misconduct and were working for the legendary television host.Rose addressed the allegations in a statement posted on Twitter.In the statement, the veteran host said, "In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked. Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues. It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior.""I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken," he said.He added, "I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too. All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives."Numerous high-profile figures, including Oscar-winning actors and a Hollywood filmmaker, have been accused of sexual harassment in recent weeks.The accusations were sparked by multiple women speaking out against the Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, and a subsequent campaign encouraging victims to share their stories of sexual harassment under the #MeToo hashtag. (