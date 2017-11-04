Trump's Asia tour: POTUS to meet re-elected President of Japan

US President kicked off his journey today for his 11-day Asia tour, where he will visit Asian countries namely Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. This tour will be the longest trip of Asia by a United States President in 25 years and it comes at a time of heightened tensions with North Korea over its nuclear missile tests.From Hawaii, Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, will head to Japan then on to South Korea. In Japan, Trump will meet the recently re-elected President Shinzo Abe. He is also expected to meet the outlandish singer named Pikotaro, who is known for his popular song, “Pen Pineapple Apple Pen.”On November 7, Trump will reach South Korea where he will meet the South’s president Moon Jae-in. He would not be going to the heavily fortified demilitarized zone (DMZ) on the border between the South and North, rather he will pay a visit to Camp Humphreys, a US military complex south of Seoul.After South Korea, Trump will arrive in China on November 8. Reportedly, he will participate in a series of events with his counterpart Xi Jinping.From November 10-11, Trump will be in Vietnam where he will attend the regional Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference in Danang. He will also make a state visit to Hanoi to meet Vietnam’s president, Tran Dai Quang.Trump’s last engagement will be in the Philippines from 12-13 November for a summit of South-East Asian nations in the Philippine capital, Manila.