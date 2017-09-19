Trump at UN: if forced to defend, will totally destroy North Korea

While addressing the United Nation General Assembly, Trump said, "United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea".Trump who was addressing the house for the very first time, had his speech against North Korea last for about forty minutes.He gave a doomsday warning to Kim Jong Un and said that Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for him and his regime.To Trump’s blunt remark, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that in my more than 30 years at the UN, I have never heard such a brave and clear speech. The North Korean ambassador to the UN, Ja Song Nam, had walked out before Trump's speech started.On September 15, the North Korean ballistic missile was fired from Sunan, just North of Pyongyang and it flew over the Japanese island of Hokkaido. As per media reports, the missile later landed in the Pacific Ocean.The test attracted international criticism where the Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe had said that “If North Korea continues to walk this road, there will be no bright future. We need to get North Korea to understand that”.