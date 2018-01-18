Tripura,Meghalaya, Nagaland Election: EC to announce dates at 12pm today

New Delhi: The temperatures in the political scenario are set to rise again as after Gujarat and Himachal, 3 more states are going to poll soon.The assembly elections are going to take place in three North-Eastern states namely Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland and the Election Commission of India will announce the dates for the same at 12pm on Thursday via press briefing.The term of the Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura legislative assemblies is ending on March 6, March 13 and March 14 respectively.The strength of the three assemblies is 60 members each.Currently, Meghalaya has Congress government, with Mukul Sangana serving as a Chief Minister.In Tripura, the current government is of CPI-M, with Manik Sarkar as CM; Also TR Zeliang is the CM of Nagaland, who comes from Nagaland People’s Front.The elections will prove to be a litmus test for Bharatiya Janta Party, who have had a lose grip on North-Eastern states and have been trying to establish themselves there.Congress on the other hand has relatively stronger hold in the North-Eastern part of the country.Currently, BJP has formed a government in 19 states. It will be interesting to see if the party has been able to woo the North-Eastern voters.