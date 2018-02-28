Tripura Election Results 2018 LIVE News Updates
In the 60-member Assembly of Tripura, voting was held for 59 constituencies because of the death of a CPIM candidate. The state went to poll on February 18.
In the 2013 Assembly elections, the ruling Left Front polled 52.32 per cent votes while the opposition Congress-Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT) combine secured 44.60 votes.
The BJP had roped in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as one of its star campaigner for the Tripura Assembly elections. The saffron-clad leader was asked to go to Tripura to woo the voters of the Nath community which constitutes around 35 per cent of the total population of the state. Adityanath is the chief priest of the Gorakhnath peeth, which is the main 'peeth' of the Nath community.
Tripura
Total seats-60; Elections were held for 59 seats
Main Parties:
CPM + (CPM + AIFB-All India Forward Block + RSP-Revolutionary Socialist Party + CPI)
BJP + - (BJP + IPFT - Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura)
Congress
others
Things to note:
BJP could not open its account in 2013 elections
This time, battle is being considered between the CPM and the BJP
The Left front is ruling the state for last 25 years
Manik Sarkar is holding Chief Minister's post for last 20 years
First Published: 28 Feb 2018 06:06 PM