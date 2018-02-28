 Tripura Election Results 2018 LIVE:
Tripura Election Results 2018: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Tripura would begin from 8 am on Saturday with the BJP expecting for a shot in the arm after two exit polls have predicted that the party would dethrone the 25-year-old Left Front government. The alliance between the BJP and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), an anti-Left tribal party, has emerged as a major challenger to the ruling Left Front.

In the 60-member Assembly of Tripura, voting was held for 59 constituencies because of the death of a CPIM candidate. The state went to poll on February 18.

In the 2013 Assembly elections, the ruling Left Front polled 52.32 per cent votes while the opposition Congress-Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT) combine secured 44.60 votes.

The BJP had roped in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as one of its star campaigner for the Tripura Assembly elections. The saffron-clad leader was asked to go to Tripura to woo the voters of the Nath community which constitutes around 35 per cent of the total population of the state. Adityanath is the chief priest of the Gorakhnath peeth, which is the main 'peeth' of the Nath community.

Tripura

Total seats-60; Elections were held for 59 seats

Main Parties:
CPM + (CPM + AIFB-All India Forward Block + RSP-Revolutionary Socialist Party + CPI)
BJP + - (BJP + IPFT - Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura)
Congress
others

Things to note:
BJP could not open its account in 2013 elections
This time, battle is being considered between the CPM and the BJP
The Left front is ruling the state for last 25 years
Manik Sarkar is holding Chief Minister's post for last 20 years

