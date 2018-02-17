Tripura election live updates: Security beefed up near Indo-Bangladesh border ahead of polling

Tripura election live updates:
- Agartala: Security beefed up near Indo-Bangladesh border ahead of Tripura assembly elections on Sunday
Image: ANI
Tripura has 60 constituencies and the election in state's Charilam Assembly seat, which was postponed following the death of CPI(M) candidate, will be held on March 12, said Chief Electoral Officer Sriram Taranikanti.
On February 11, CPI(M) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma died of cardiac arrest while campaigning.
The tenure of Tripura Legislative Assembly will end on 6 March 2018 and the Left Front led by Manik Sarkar is seeking re-election, having governed Tripura since the 1998 election.
In India's 65-year-long electoral history, CPI-M has never been in direct confrontation with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Tripura represents two Parliamentary Constituencies. Tripura Legislative Assembly has a unicameral legislature.
The last election for the Tripura Legislative assembly was in Feb 2013. Manik Sarkar of the CPI (M) became the Chief Minister of the state for his fourth term.
First Published: 17 Feb 2018 09:07 PM