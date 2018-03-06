Tripura: BJP supporters allegedly pulled down Lenin's statue in Belonia

In a shocking news, allegedly, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters bulldozed Lenin's statue in Tripura's Belonia town. The incident has happened, reportedly, just with 48 hours of the announcement of state assembly election results in which saffron party got a majority by winning 35 seats on its own out of 59.When the Lenin's statue, installed at a major crossing, was being brought down, one can hear "Bharat Mata Ki..." slogans.It is being alleged that BJP supporters first indulged in sloganeering, then reduced the statue to the ground.The CPI-M has already alleged that around 514 CPI-M supporters were injured in attacks by rival BJP party workers at more than 200 places across Tripura since Saturday, after the declaration of the poll results."Arsoning, attacks and loot were carried out in around 1,539 houses. Many rubber gardens and small vehicles, hundreds of small shops, were forcibly occupied, ransacked or burned at around 500 places," CPI-M state secretary Bijan Dhar said on Monday night, reported IANS.Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov (also known as Lenin) was a Russian communist revolutionary, politician and political theorist and served as head of government of Soviet Russia from 1917 to 1924 and of the Soviet Union from 1922 to 1924.Under Lenin's administration, Russia and then the wider Soviet Union became a one-party communist state governed by the Russian Communist Party. Ideologically a Marxist, he developed political theories known as Leninism.