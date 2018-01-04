 Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan's lawyer joins BJP
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan's lawyer joins BJP

Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan's lawyer joins BJP

Ishrat Jahan had also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 30, Dec 2017

By: || Updated: 04 Jan 2018 05:54 PM
Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan's lawyer joins BJP

Nazia Elahi Khan in the center (IMAGE: ANI/ TWITTER)

NEW DELHI: Nazia Elahi Khan, lawyer of the triple talaq petitioner on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party leaders in Kolkata.



Ishrat Jahan had also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 30, Dec 2017.

Ishrat was one of the five petitioners in the triple talaq case. Her husband had called off her the relationship by uttering 'talaq' thrice over the phone from Dubai in 2014.

ALSO READ: Fodder scam Judge says 'got phone calls from Lalu's men'

 The controversial Islamic practice was struck down by the Supreme Court on August 22.

On, Thursday the Rajya Sabha adjourned till Friday after uproar over the bill.



For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Triple talaq deadlock continues amid bedlam in Rajya Sabha

trending now

VIDEO
Army took swift action, Pakistan's 16 panels damaged, says BSF ...
VIDEO
Koregaon Bhima Voilence: Sambhaji Bhide is one of the ...
VIDEO
Ragini MMS 3: Two heroines will soar the temperature in ...