Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan's lawyer joins BJP

Nazia Elahi Khan, lawyer of the triple talaq petitioner on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party leaders in Kolkata.Ishrat Jahan had also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 30, Dec 2017.Ishrat was one of the five petitioners in the triple talaq case. Her husband had called off her the relationship by uttering 'talaq' thrice over the phone from Dubai in 2014.The controversial Islamic practice was struck down by the Supreme Court on August 22.On, Thursday the Rajya Sabha adjourned till Friday after uproar over the bill.