Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan's lawyer joins BJP

Nazia Elahi Khan, activist and lawyer of #TripleTalaq victim Ishrat Jehan also joins BJP in Kolkata. Ishrat Jehan had already joined BJP pic.twitter.com/cSmnCHnsM2
— ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018
Ishrat Jahan had also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 30, Dec 2017.
Ishrat was one of the five petitioners in the triple talaq case. Her husband had called off her the relationship by uttering 'talaq' thrice over the phone from Dubai in 2014.
ALSO READ: Fodder scam Judge says 'got phone calls from Lalu's men'
The controversial Islamic practice was struck down by the Supreme Court on August 22.
On, Thursday the Rajya Sabha adjourned till Friday after uproar over the bill.
FLASH - Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow after uproar over #TripleTalaqBill
— ABP News (@abpnewstv) January 4, 2018
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 04 Jan 2018 05:47 PM