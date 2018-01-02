 Triple Talaq bill to tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, has already been passed in the Lok Sabha last week

By: || Updated: 02 Jan 2018 11:07 AM
Triple Talaq bill to tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday

New Delhi: The Triple Talaq bill is set to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Bharatiya Janta Party has asked its Parliamentarians to ensure they remain present in the house.

The Congress on the other hand would consult a larger opposition before finalising its stand on the contentious bill which proposed to ban instant triple talaq and make the practice a cognizable offence, party sources said on Monday.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, has already been passed in the Lok Sabha last week.

According to the sources, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad has convened a meeting of the leaders of his party (Congress) as well as other parties in his Parliament chamber on Tuesday, before the bill is taken up.

The sources added that while the Congress was in favour of the bill as it proposed to ban instant triple talaq, whether it would press for sending it to the Select Committee, as has been the practice in the Rajya Sabha.

The party might press for amendments in the bill, including a clause for maintenance to the Muslim women and making it mandatory for the man to prove that triple talaq had not been invoked, the sources said.

