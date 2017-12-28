Triple talaq bill: The law is about justice, respect for Muslim women, says RS Prasad



Will the govt create a corpus to provide maintenance to divorced women waiting for compensation?: Sushmita Dev, Congress in Lok Sabha



I thank Kharge ji for supporting the Govt on Triple talaq bill , whatever suggestions they have they should tell us here, if fine we can incorporate them in the law: Ravi Shankar Prasad,Law Minister in Lok Sabha.



All of us are supporting this bill, but there are certain lacunae which should and can be rectified in the standing committee,we can sit together and sort out in a time bound manner: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress in Lok Sabha



When Islamic countries have regulated provisions of Triple talaq, then why can't we a secular nation do it? We are not interfering in Sharia: RS Prasad, Law Minister in Lok Sabha



About 100 cases of triple talaq have come to light after Supreme Court's verdict: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Lok Sabha





We must understand pain of Muslim women. Today morning I read news that a woman in Rampur was given talaq by her husband just because she woke up late: RS Prasad, Law Minister in Lok Sabha



Soon after Prasad moved the bill for introduction, opposition members raised objections.



RJD leader Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav said the provision for three year imprisonment was unfair, and said it could disturb the social fabric.



AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said the Bill violated the fundamental rights and lacked "basic legal coherence". He also questioned the need to create another law for this, while there was an existing law on domestic violence.



"There is absence of consistency with the existing legal framework. The bill says the husband will be sent to jail, and it also says he will have to pay allowance... How can a person in jail pay allowances," Owaisi said referring to the provision that a woman given triple talaq will have the right to seek maintenance.





Owaisi said not enough consultation was done on the Bill, and added: "This will be injustice to Muslim women... Make a law where the 20 lakh women from other religions, who have been abandoned, which also includes our Bhabhi in Gujarat, they should be given justice".



IUML MP E.T. Mohammed Basheer said it was in violation of Article 25 of the Constitution that provides for freedom of practicing and propagating religion.



BJD leader Bhartruhari Mahtab said there were many internal contradictions in the Bill.



Prasad said: "This law is not about religion, it is about gender justice, the dignity and pride of a woman. The Supreme Court called it illegal, but the practice still prevails. Are not the basic rights of our sisters a part of the basic structure of Constitution".



Speaking outside Parliament, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala later said the party supported the Bill, adding that there was a need to strengthen the law.



"The party supports the law of banning instant triple talaq and we believe that there is a dire need to strengthen this law. We have certain suggestions to solidify this law in order to protect the rights of these women," he said.



In a written reply to the Lok Sabha last week, Prasad had said that there have been 66 cases of triple talaq in the country since August when the Supreme Court judgment termed the practice as "unconstitutional".



The proposed law would only be applicable on instant triple talaq or 'talaq-e-biddat' and give power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking "subsistence allowance" for herself and minor children.(With inputs from agencies)