 Triple Talaq Bill must be sent to select committee: CPI
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Triple Talaq Bill must be sent to select committee: CPI

Triple Talaq Bill must be sent to select committee: CPI

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 has been listed for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday

By: || Updated: 02 Jan 2018 12:01 PM
Triple Talaq Bill must be sent to select committee: CPI

Photo: Representational

New Delhi: CPI leader D. Raja on Tuesday said that the Left wants the Triple Talaq Bill to be referred to the Select Committee and accused the government of "bypassing the committees" on crucial bills.

"As far as Left parties are concerned, we want this bill to be referred to the Select Committee. But the BJP-led NDA government is bypassing the committee system," he said

"They are saying 'don't send bills to the Standing Committee for closer scrutiny'. When it comes to Rajya Sabha, we will demand that it should be sent to the Select Committee," he said.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 has been listed for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The bill to criminalise triple talaq was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Plea filed seeking CBI probe into Kamala Mills fire

trending now

INDIA
Bengaluru Police refutes molestation incident on New Year's eve
MOVIES
FIRST LOOK OUT : Shah Rukh Khan's look in ZERO ...
INDIA
Pak bans JuD, FIF from collecting donations after US ...