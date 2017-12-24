Trinamool Congress ahead by 6,000 votes in Sabang by-poll

: The ruling Trinamool Congress was leading over the CPI(M) by 6,000 votes as counting beganfor West Bengal's Sabang assembly by-poll.After the third round of counting, TMC candidate Gita Rani Bhunia secured 16,473 votes, whereas the CPI(M)'s Rita Mandal secured 10,095 votes.Antara Bhattacharya of the BJP bagged 8,291 votes, and Congress candidate Chiranjib Bhowmick received 4,725 votes.The by-election took place on December 21. The TMC has fielded Gita Rani Bhunia, wife of formerCongress leader Manas Bhunia, who had defected to the ruling party earlier this year, necessitating the by-election.Manas Bhunia is presently TMC MP in the Rajya Sabha.