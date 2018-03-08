 Trichy: Pregnant woman dies after cop kicks her two-wheeler
Updated: 08 Mar 2018 02:51 PM
Picture of Usha and the traffic inspector taken from Puthiya Thalaimurai TV

New Delhi:  In a tragic incident, a young pregnant woman, who was riding pillion with her husband on a two-wheeler in Tamil Nadu's Trichy district, died after she fell from the vehicle which was chased by a cop.

Reports say the woman's husband, Raja, was riding the two-wheeler without a helmet. He avoided a checkpoint near Thiruverumbur and sped away to evade questioning.



Raja was constantly trying to dodge a traffic inspector who was in the pursuit of catching him for violating traffic laws.

Certain media reports said the inspector allegedly kicked the bike to catch hold the couple.

The incident drew anger among locals who congregated in hundreds of numbers to protest. The protesters pelted police with stones. Many of them suffered injuries in the clash.

