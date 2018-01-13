Travelogue: My incredible trip to beautiful, fairyland hill station Lansdowne in Uttarakhand

Picturesque landscapes of Lansdowne compelled me to visit this fairyland hill station which is situated in Pauri Garhwal district in the state of Uttarakhand.Lansdowne (named after the then Viceroy of India, Lord Lansdowne in 1887), is a cantonment town at a height of 1,706m and is 45 km from Kotdwar.Last year I visited the place from Delhi by road. I left in the early morning at 6 am and reached the place around 12 pm and stayed at a resort located on "Tip N Top" (top point in Lansdowne) owned by Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam Ltd (GMVN).After checking-in, in the afternoon. it was time to had lunch and after a quick nap, I was getting restless to explore the location.Because the place is quite small so one does not have many places to explore. But whatever the places are, all are very beautiful.In the evening, my exploration drive started with a visit to Santoshi Mata temple which was half a km from the place of my stay.Then it was time to visit the small market of Lansdowne. It was 3 km from my resort so going by car was a better option.There was no malls or big shopping places in the market as the Lanswone itself is a small town.By the time my trip to the market was almost complete it was evening (around 6 pm). Completely tired, I decided to rush back to the hotel.What after that? Dinner and sound sleep!My day started early as the plan was to visit "Sun Rise Point" which was just 500 meters from my location.However, it was a cloudy day so spotting the sun wasn't possible.Then around 9 am, visiting Saint Mary's church was a good option. (It was also around half km from the Tip N Top)Church is at a very beautiful location from where one can spot entire mountain range of Himalayas.After coming back I decided to check-out from GMVN hotel and decided to move to lower Lansdowne.But before that, visit to Bhulla Tal Lake and War Memorial was must as both were on way back to lower Lansdowne.By noon, around 2 pm, I reached lower Lansdowne (called Doggada, located in the foothills of the Lansdowne.The place is blessed with a shallow, clean river in which one can relax his muscles.It is highly recommended that one must stay here for a night in order to enjoy the natural beauty.Having one night stay here, while one is surrounded by green mountains on both the sides and a river flowing close to our camp has its own fun.It will be good if you reach Doggada by afternoon so that you can enjoy your dusk.Next time at around 10 am I left back for Delhi.2 nights6 hoursBus/carBetween Rs 8,000-12,0005/5 (Very safe)Mata Temple, Main Market, Saint Mary's church, Bhulla Tal Lake and War Memorial and Doggada camp site