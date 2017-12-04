 Train engine of Bikaner Express catches fire after accident
The accident took place about 125 km from Delhi, on the Delhi-Bikaner railway route

Representational Image: AFP

Chandigarh: The engine of the Bikaner Express train derailed and caught fire after colliding with a truck in Haryana's Mahendergarh district early on Monday, police said. No casualty was reported.

The accident took place about 125 km from Delhi, on the Delhi-Bikaner railway route.

The train engine was damaged due to the blaze. The truck also caught fire.

Railway authorities arranged another engine, following which the express train resumed its onward journey.

A police officer said that the accident took place as the loaded truck got stuck on the tracks and the train collided with it.

He said the truck driver did not use an underpass to cross the railway track, resulting in the accident.

