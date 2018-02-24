TRAGIC: Gift received on wedding blasts; Kills groom & severely injures bride

Odisha: A shocking incident shook a happy family in Balangir district of Odisha, where a wedding gift received by a just-married couple on their wedding night blasted like a bomb; killing the groom on the spot and severely injuring the bride.As per sources, the explosive was inside a fancy looking box. The incident also killed groom’s grandmother.The cops are now probing the entire incident.Saumya Sahu and Reena Sahu took vows on February 18 and both the families were extremely happy after their big fat wedding. The couple was making plans for a beautiful future, but this incident left everything topsy-turvy.The incident took place on Friday afternoon when the couple decided to unwrap all the wedding gifts received by them.The blast was so powerful that it jolted the walls of the house as well.Immediately after the incident, the family took everyone to the hospital, where doctors declared groom’s grandmother brought-dead and later the groom passed away.The police have now filed a case and have begun a probe. The cops are trying to figure out the explosive used, who attempted the crime and why.