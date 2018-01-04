 Tourist entry at Taj Mahal to be capped at 40K daily, for max 3 hours
NEW DELHI: The Archaeological Survey of India is likely to restrict the number of tourists visiting the Taj Mahal to 40,000 daily, and put a three-hour cap on each ticket holder to tour the 17th-century Mughal monument in a bid to preserve the heritage site.

Culture Secretary Ravindra Singh held a high-level meeting with ASI officials and representatives of Agra district administration and officers of the Central Industrial Security Force, where the decision was taken.

Ministry officials said that the sale of tickets - both online and offline - will be stopped at the 40,000 mark.

The Taj Mahal is considered one of the finest specimen of the Mughal architecture. In 1983, it became a UNESCO World Heritage Site and was cited as "the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world's heritage.

