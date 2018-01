Tourist entry at Taj Mahal to be capped at 40K daily, for max 3 hours

The Archaeological Survey of India is likely to restrict the number of tourists visiting the Taj Mahal to 40,000 daily, and put a three-hour cap on each ticket holder to tour the 17th-century Mughal monument in a bid to preserve the heritage site.Culture Secretary Ravindra Singh held a high-level meeting with ASI officials and representatives of Agra district administration and officers of the Central Industrial Security Force, where the decision was taken.ALSO READ - Mumbai: Jignesh Mevani, Umar Khalid meet cancelled by Mumbai Police Ministry officials said that the sale of tickets - both online and offline - will be stopped at the 40,000 mark.The Taj Mahal is considered one of the finest specimen of the Mughal architecture. In 1983, it became a UNESCO World Heritage Site and was cited as "the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world's heritage.