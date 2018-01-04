Tourist entry at Taj Mahal to be capped at 40K daily, for max 3 hours

Culture Secretary Ravindra Singh held a high-level meeting with ASI officials and representatives of Agra district administration and officers of the Central Industrial Security Force, where the decision was taken.
Ministry officials said that the sale of tickets - both online and offline - will be stopped at the 40,000 mark.
The Taj Mahal is considered one of the finest specimen of the Mughal architecture. In 1983, it became a UNESCO World Heritage Site and was cited as "the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world's heritage.
First Published: 04 Jan 2018 08:29 PM