'Tortured' Dubai princess, who mysteriously went missing off Goa coast, returns home

Latifa's friend Jaubert, in a message posted on YouTube, described how he helped her "to escape from Dubai because she said she was abused and tortured by her father". He also 'revealed' how the Indian Coast Guard took over his yacht and sent him and Latifa back to the UAE.
Princess Sheikha Latifa is the daughter of Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
33-year-old Latifa and her friend Herve Jaubert were taken hostage earlier in March by four unidentified men in international waters next to the western coast of India, reports claimed.
Earlier, in a 39-minute long video, circulated on the internet with the help of UK-based agency “Detained In Dubai”, she claimed that her father secretly jailed her for three years and drugged in hospital by doctors to stop her "rebelling".
She claimed her passport has been taken away and she has not been allowed to leave the country since 2000. Her movements in Dubai were also monitored round the clock, she said.
According to reports, Latifa wanted to seek political asylum in the United States where she had made contact with a lawyer.
In one message sent on the WhatsApp to the Daily Mail, she had claimed to be living in fear of being captured and taken back to the country.
'I have left the United Arab Emirates but I am not out of danger,' she said in one of the audio messages sent to MailOnline while hiding on a yacht off the Goa coast.
"I am still far from being safe. I just hope everything goes okay as there are so many people helping me to get out everyone ends up okay," she had said.
First Published: 30 Mar 2018 01:07 PM